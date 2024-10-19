Bowling Green beats Kent State 27-6 for Golden Flashes' nation-leading 16th straight loss

Bazelak was 23-of-27 passing for 313 yards with TD connections of 50 yards to Malcolm Johnson Jr. and 7 yards to Jamal Johnson. Terion Stewart added 124 yards on 24 carries.

Bowling Green (3-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) led 20-6 at halftime, Kent State's points coming on Will Hryszko field goals.

Tommy Ulatowski was just 7-of-27 passing for 78 yards and had two of the Golden Flashes' (0-7, 0-3) three interceptions, all in the fourth quarter. Ky Thomas rushed for 121 yards on 14 carries.

