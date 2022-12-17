Boum powers Xavier to 102-89 victory over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Souley Boum scored 28 points as Xavier beat Georgetown 102-89 on Friday night.
Boum had seven rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Musketeers (9-3). Jack Nunge scored 18 points and added 12 rebounds. Zach Freemantle finished 7 of 11 from the field and scored 17.
The Hoyas (5-7) were led by Amir Spears, who recorded 22 points and two steals. Qudus Wahab added 16 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Murray also had 15 points, six assists and two steals.
Xavier entered halftime up 43-38. Freemantle paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
