Boum, Nunge lead Xavier's rally past West Virginia 84-74

Erik Stevenson scored 16 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Jimmy Bell Jr. had 11 points each for the Mountaineers (6-2). Toussaint had nine points, four rebounds and four assists.

Xavier improved to 4-0 in Big East-Big 12 Battle games, having previously defeated Oklahoma State (2021), Oklahoma (2020) and TCU (2019).

Coming in, both teams had only lost to teams still ranked in this week's Associated Press Top 25. West Virginia’s loss was to No. 5 Purdue. Xavier was defeated by No. 10 Indiana, No. 14 Gonzaga and No. 17 Duke.

