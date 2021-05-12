X

Boston takes on Cleveland on 3-game losing streak

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Boston aims to end its three-game slide when the Celtics take on Cleveland

Boston Celtics (35-34, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-48, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston comes into the matchup against Cleveland as losers of three games in a row.

The Cavaliers are 15-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the NBA with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Celtics are 20-20 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference giving up just 111.6 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Celtics 117-110 in their last matchup on March 17. Collin Sexton led Cleveland with 29 points, and Jayson Tatum paced Boston scoring 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton is averaging 24.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Cavaliers. Isaac Okoro is averaging 15.4 points and four rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Tatum leads the Celtics averaging 26.4 points and grabbing 7.3 rebounds. Evan Fournier is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 0-10, averaging 102.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points on 52.0% shooting.

Celtics: 3-7, averaging 118.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points on 48.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (head), Dylan Windler: out for season (knee), Taurean Prince: out for season (ankle), Larry Nance Jr.: out (thumb), Lamar Stevens: out (concussion), Darius Garland: out (ankle), Matthew Dellavedova: out for season (neck), Cedi Osman: day to day (ankle).

Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out for season (wrist), Robert Williams III: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

