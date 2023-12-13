Boston takes home win streak into matchup with Cleveland

Boston will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the Celtics face Cleveland
By The Associated Press
Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (17-5, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will try to keep its 11-game home win streak intact when the Celtics take on Cleveland.

The Celtics have gone 16-4 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 9-6 against conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 44.3 rebounds per game led by Evan Mobley averaging 10.5.

The Celtics average 15.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 44.5% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 120-113 on Dec. 13, with Jaylen Brown scoring 25 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 49.1% and averaging 27.4 points for the Celtics. Sam Hauser is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

Max Strus is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley: out (knee), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

