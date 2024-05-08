Boston takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Cleveland

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -13.5; over/under is 213.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Celtics lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Celtics won the last matchup 120-95 on May 7 led by 32 points from Jaylen Brown, while Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points for the Cavaliers.

The Celtics are 41-11 in Eastern Conference games. Boston is the NBA leader averaging 16.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.8% from deep. Jayson Tatum leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 43.3 rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 10.5.

The 120.6 points per game the Celtics average are 10.4 more points than the Cavaliers allow (110.2). The Cavaliers average 112.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 109.2 the Celtics allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 13.4 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 100.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: out (soleus).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee), Craig Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Jarrett Allen: out (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.