'Boom': FirstEnergy exec text revels in landing state plane

DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney said the only consideration by the governor's office in deploying the plane was that it was a request of the speaker. Tierney said such requests are “rare,” but that state officials are able to request the aircraft if need be.

Tierney said Dowling appeared to be promoting his own worth to his employer.

“He's a paid lobbyist and FirstEnergy clearly had an expectation that their lobbyists show they're earning the fees that we’re paying you,” Tierney said. “We've seen communications throughout this case that were either flat-out incorrect or taking credit for stuff they weren’t involved in. This is taking credit for something he wasn't involved in.”

Mike Dawson declined comment.

The flight to retrieve the lawmakers ultimately never took place.

Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel