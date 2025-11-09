Boeser, Lankinen lead the Canucks to a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets

Conor Garland, Drew O’Connor and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Canucks in the first game of a back-to-back. Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.

Kirill Marchenko had two goals and an assist for Columbus. Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and two assists, and Merzlikins made 21 saves.

Marchenko tied it at 3 midway through the third. It came 3:30 after Garland gave the Canucks the lead off a pretty play by defenseman Tyler Myers.

Up next

Blue Jackets: At Edmonton on Monday night.

Canucks: Host Colorado on Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl