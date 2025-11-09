Boeser, Lankinen lead the Canucks to a 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets' Cole Sillinger (4) checks Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

30 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser broke a tie on a partial breakaway with 5:45 left in the Vancouver Canucks' 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Boeser took a long pass from Kiefer Sherwood, got behind the defense and beat Elvis Merzlikins with a shot over the glove.

Conor Garland, Drew O’Connor and Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Canucks in the first game of a back-to-back. Kevin Lankinen stopped 29 shots.

Kirill Marchenko had two goals and an assist for Columbus. Dmitri Voronkov had a goal and two assists, and Merzlikins made 21 saves.

Marchenko tied it at 3 midway through the third. It came 3:30 after Garland gave the Canucks the lead off a pretty play by defenseman Tyler Myers.

Blue Jackets: At Edmonton on Monday night.

Canucks: Host Colorado on Sunday night.

