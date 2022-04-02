Body of Marine killed in NATO crash in Norway returned to US

The others who died were Capt. Matthew Tomkiewicz, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.; Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Cpl. Jacob Moore, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

Reynolds, who just got married in February, was an Eagle Scout who graduated from Leominster High School and Worcester State University. He will be honored at a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Sunday at Leominster City Hall.

A public wake is scheduled for Monday afternoon at city hall. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Cecilia’s Church on Tuesday. The burial at the Massachusetts Memorial Veterans’ Cemetery in Winchendon will be private.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area. Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.

The men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.