X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bodies of 3 men found shot in head near Akron

news
39 minutes ago
Authorities near Akron are investigating whether the bodies of two men found bound and gagged on Friday are connected to the body of another man found about 2 miles away

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities were investigating whether the bodies of two men found bound and gagged on Friday were connected to the body of another man found in a similar condition about 2 miles away.

All three were shot in the head, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Akron police said a passerby spotted the two bodies in a wooded area near Interstate 77.

Police in nearby Copley soon got a call from someone who saw the body of a man in a ditch alongside a road. That person also was bound and gagged, police said.

“It all appears to be related, so we’re working with Akron,” said Copley police Chief Michael Mier.

In Other News
1
Man flown to Dayton hospital after being shot in Springfield
2
IKEA West Chester celebrates 15th anniversary, offers promotions
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
What was inside the Norfolk Southern train that derailed near...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top