Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

Florida took the initial lead at 9:04 of the first on a slapshot from Brandon Montour. The Panthers extended their lead on a goal from Tkachuk at 3:47 in the second period and Barkov scored with 43.3 seconds remaining in the second.

Reinhart capped a three-point night by scoring into an empty net with 1:46 left in the game.

Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves for Columbus, which had won its past two games.

NOTES: The Panthers were again without center Anton Lundell (six games) and Knight (four) due to illness. Florida also said forward Carter Verhaeghe — the team’s leading goal-scorer (15) — was ill. The Panthers brought up 2018 first-round pick Grigori Denisenko from their AHL team in Charlotte to replace Verhaeghe. … Florida lost two forwards during the game to injury. Colin White left after an early hit from Andrew Peeke and Chris Tierney exited after a second-period hit from Jake Christiansen.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Panthers: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

