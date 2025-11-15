Blyden's 20 help Toledo defeat Detroit Mercy 90-83

The Titans (1-3) were led by Orlando Lovejoy, who posted 18 points, five assists and two steals. TJ Nadeau added 15 points for Detroit Mercy. Ayden Carter also recorded 12 points and six rebounds.

Toledo led Detroit Mercy at the half, 41-37, with Blyden (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Toledo took the lead for good with 10:13 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Wilson to make it a 65-64 game.

