Blyden scores 22 as Toledo downs Ohio 79-67

Javan Simmons led the Bobcats (15-14, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Aidan Hadaway added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Ohio. Ajay Sheldon also had 12 points.

Toledo took the lead with 19:22 left in the first half and did not trail again. Wilson led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 41-28 at the break. Blyden scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Toledo went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by Ohio in the second half by a one-point margin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.