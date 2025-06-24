Blue Jays try to end road slide, play the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Eric Lauer (3-1, 2.29 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (5-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -112, Guardians -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to break a three-game road skid when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 19-15 in home games and 39-37 overall. The Guardians have gone 23-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Toronto is 41-36 overall and 16-20 in road games. The Blue Jays have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.18.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 16 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 11 for 37 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 16 doubles and 10 home runs for the Blue Jays. Ernie Clement is 19 for 41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.27 ERA, even run differential

Blue Jays: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

