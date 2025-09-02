Blue Jays take on the Reds after Bichette's 4-hit game

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (9-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (8-7, 3.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Blue Jays -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Cincinnati Reds after Bo Bichette had four hits against the Reds on Monday.

Cincinnati is 70-68 overall and 38-31 in home games. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

Toronto has a 79-59 record overall and a 34-35 record on the road. The Blue Jays have hit 164 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 28 doubles, seven triples and 19 home runs while hitting .272 for the Reds. Austin Hays is 10 for 36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

George Springer has 20 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 68 RBIs for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 6 for 35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

