Blue Jays take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Guardians

Cleveland Guardians (61-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (70-59, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (6-6, 3.31 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (2-1, 1.89 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -167, Guardians +141; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays head into a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians after losing three straight games.

Toronto has a 32-28 record at home and a 70-59 record overall. The Blue Jays have hit 150 total home runs to rank 10th in the AL.

Cleveland is 28-35 on the road and 61-68 overall. The Guardians have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .310.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 52 RBI for the Blue Jays. Brandon Belt is 8-for-31 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Steven Kwan has 28 doubles, six triples, five home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .270 for the Guardians. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Will Brennan: day-to-day (knee), Michael Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.