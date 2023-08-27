Blue Jays SS Bo Bichette leaves game after 5 innings with sore right quadriceps

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette left Sunday’s game against Cleveland after five innings because of a sore right quadriceps.

Bichette returned Aug. 19 after missing 16 games because of right knee tendinitis. Toronto went 8-8 without him.

Bichette grounded out to second base in the fifth and did not run hard to first. Santiago Espinal took over at shortstop in the top of the sixth.

Bichette went 0 for 3 before departing. He came in leading the AL with 152 hits this season.

Third baseman Matt Chapman left in the sixth when Whit Merrifield hit for him. Chapman was removed because of an inflamed right middle finger. He missed three games this month with the same injury.

Cavan Biggio moved from second to third, Davis Schneider moved from left field to second base, and Merrifield went in to left.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

