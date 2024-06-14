Blue Jays host the Guardians to begin 3-game series

The Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians (43-23, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (33-35, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Logan Allen (6-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (5-4, 4.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -135, Guardians +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Toronto is 33-35 overall and 16-15 in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 23-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cleveland has a 43-23 record overall and a 22-15 record on the road. Guardians hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 12 doubles, seven home runs and 30 RBI for the Blue Jays. Kevin Kiermaier is 3-for-27 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has a .273 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs. Steven Kwan is 15-for-30 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .218 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by four runs

Guardians: 6-4, .242 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

