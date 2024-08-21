Blue Jays and Reds play with series tied 1-1

Both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (61-65, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-67, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Martinez (6-6, 3.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez (1-5, 3.93 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -111, Blue Jays -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cincinnati Reds are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Toronto has a 59-67 record overall and a 30-32 record in home games. The Blue Jays have a 46-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati has gone 30-31 in road games and 61-65 overall. Reds hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 33 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-39 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 46 RBI for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 10-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .222 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Reds: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Leo Jimenez: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

Reds: Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (toe), Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Second annual Think Pink Gala aims to build on $20K raised last year
2
22nd annual Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival to be held in September
3
Springfield schools names 3 employees of the year
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Police investigating after man shot in the back in Springfield
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top