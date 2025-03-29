Blue Jackets visit the Senators after Jenner's 2-goal game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -200, Blue Jackets +165; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Ottawa Senators after Boone Jenner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Blue Jackets' 7-6 shootout win.

Ottawa is 38-28-5 overall and 20-10-2 in home games. The Senators have committed 276 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Columbus has a 12-20-4 record on the road and a 33-29-9 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 29-10-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has scored 21 goals with 50 assists for the Senators. Jake Sanderson has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Kent Johnson has 21 goals and 24 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mathieu Olivier has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

