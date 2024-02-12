Blue Jackets visit the Senators after Jenner's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Ottawa Senators after Boone Jenner scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Ottawa is 14-12-2 at home and 21-25-2 overall. The Senators rank fifth in the league serving 11.8 penalty minutes per game.

Columbus has a 16-25-10 record overall and a 7-11-6 record on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 7-9-4 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Blue Jackets won the last matchup 4-2. Jenner scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has scored 17 goals with 21 assists for the Senators. Tim Stutzle has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has scored seven goals with 27 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Jake Sanderson: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.