Blue Jackets visit the Red Wings after overtime win

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
Columbus visits Detroit after the Blue Jackets beat Seattle 2-1 in overtime

Columbus Blue Jackets (2-0-0, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (1-0-1, sixth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -134, Blue Jackets +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Columbus after the Blue Jackets took down Seattle 2-1 in overtime.

Detroit finished 19-27-10 overall with a 12-11-5 record at home a season ago. The Red Wings scored 17 power play goals on 149 power play opportunities last season.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall and 7-17-4 on the road a season ago. The Blue Jackets recorded 238 assists on 134 total goals last season.

The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

