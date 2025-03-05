Blue Jackets visit the Panthers after Werenski's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Florida Panthers after Zachary Werenski scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Florida has a 20-10-2 record at home and a 38-21-3 record overall. The Panthers are 20-5-3 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Columbus is 30-23-8 overall and 10-17-4 on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 26-8-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won 4-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has scored 31 goals with 33 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has four goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 24 goals and 36 assists for the Blue Jackets. Werenski has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.