Blue Jackets visit the Hurricanes after Severson's 2-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -396, Blue Jackets +310; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Damon Severson scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carolina is 48-22-7 overall and 15-5-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 44-6-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Columbus is 26-39-12 overall with a 6-15-3 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets have a 6-8-10 record in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Hurricanes won 4-2 in the last meeting. Jake Guentzel led the Hurricanes with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 34 goals with 52 assists for the Hurricanes. Guentzel has five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has scored 21 goals with 18 assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Boone Jenner: day to day (personal), Daniil Tarasov: day to day (upper-body), Yegor Chinakhov: out (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Jake Bean: out for season (hand), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (lower body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.