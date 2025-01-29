Blue Jackets visit the Golden Knights after shootout victory

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 in overtime.

Vegas has a 31-15-5 record overall and a 19-6-2 record on its home ice. The Golden Knights have scored 173 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank third in league play.

Columbus has a 24-19-7 record overall and a 7-14-4 record on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 4-3-6 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Theodore has six goals and 38 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has 20 goals and 33 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

