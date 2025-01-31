Blue Jackets take on the Utah Hockey Club after overtime victory

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Hockey Club -183, Blue Jackets +152; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime.

Utah has gone 8-11-5 at home and 21-21-8 overall. The Utah Hockey Club are 18-2-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Columbus has gone 8-14-4 in road games and 25-19-7 overall. The Blue Jackets have allowed 168 goals while scoring 167 for a -1 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrett Hayton has scored 12 goals with 14 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Clayton Keller has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 16 goals and 39 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.