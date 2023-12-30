Blue Jackets take on the Sabres following overtime win

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -205, Blue Jackets +170; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Blue Jackets took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime.

Buffalo has a 14-18-4 record overall and a 7-9-1 record in home games. The Sabres have gone 4-5-3 in games decided by one goal.

Columbus has gone 4-8-4 in road games and 12-18-7 overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 6-6-4 in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jackets won 9-4 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Mittelstadt has nine goals and 22 assists for the Sabres. Kyle Okposo has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has one goal and 24 assists for the Blue Jackets. Yegor Chinakhov has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Nick Blankenburg: out (upper-body), Zach Werenski: out (lower body), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (illness), Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Boone Jenner: out (jaw), Sean Kuraly: day to day (abdominal), Adam Boqvist: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.