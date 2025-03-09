Blue Jackets take on the Rangers in Metropolitan Division action

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -132, Blue Jackets +112; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New York Rangers for a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Sunday.

New York is 10-9-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 31-26-6 overall. The Rangers have a +one scoring differential, with 191 total goals scored and 190 allowed.

Columbus is 7-6-3 against the Metropolitan Division and 30-24-8 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 26-8-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won 4-3 in the last meeting. Will Cuylle led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has scored 27 goals with 38 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 46 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

