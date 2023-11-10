Blue Jackets take losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2, second in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets come into the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings as losers of three games in a row.

Detroit is 4-2-2 at home and 7-5-2 overall. The Red Wings have committed 68 total penalties (4.9 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

Columbus has a 1-2-2 record in road games and a 4-6-3 record overall. The Blue Jackets have conceded 44 goals while scoring 34 for a -10 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Red Wings won the previous matchup 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Copp has scored five goals with two assists for the Red Wings. Joe Veleno has five goals over the past 10 games.

Ivan Provorov has nine assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Matt Luff: out (upper body), Robby Fabbri: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.