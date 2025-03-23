Blue Jackets take losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets, on a six-game losing streak, take on the New York Islanders.

New York has a 32-28-9 record overall and a 9-7-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Islanders are 29-8-5 in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus has a 31-29-9 record overall and an 8-10-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Blue Jackets have a -12 scoring differential, with 217 total goals scored and 229 given up.

Monday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Islanders won the previous meeting 3-1. Bo Horvat scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horvat has scored 23 goals with 25 assists for the Islanders. Noah Dobson has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 49 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mathieu Olivier has scored six goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.