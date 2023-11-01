Blue Jackets take losing streak into home matchup with the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Tampa Bay Lightning after losing four games in a row.

Columbus went 25-48-9 overall and 16-23-2 at home a season ago. The Blue Jackets scored 213 total goals last season, with 41 power-play goals and five shorthanded goals.

Tampa Bay went 46-30-6 overall and 20-23-1 on the road last season. The Lightning scored 280 total goals last season (3.4 per game on 32.0 shots per game).

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

Lightning: Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.