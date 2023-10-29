Blue Jackets take losing streak into game against the Stars

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-1-1, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to break a three-game losing streak with a victory against the Dallas Stars.

Dallas went 47-21-14 overall and 28-12-11 at home last season. The Stars scored 281 total goals last season (64 power-play goals and 10 shorthanded goals).

Columbus had a 25-48-9 record overall and a 9-25-7 record in road games last season. The Blue Jackets had an 18.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 41 goals on 224 chances.

INJURIES: Stars: Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (upper body), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.