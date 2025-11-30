Blue Jackets take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Devils

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to end a four-game skid with a win over the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey is 16-8-1 overall and 3-3-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have a 14-4-0 record when scoring at least three goals.

Columbus has a 1-4-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and an 11-9-5 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a -11 scoring differential, with 70 total goals scored and 81 conceded.

Monday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won 3-2 in the previous meeting. Dawson Mercer led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has nine goals and 13 assists for the Devils. Simon Nemec has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has nine goals and 15 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-2-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.