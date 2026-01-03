Blue Jackets snap Sabres’ 10-game win streak in 5-1 rout

The Blue Jackets have won four of the last five games in the series.

Josh Doan scored, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots for Buffalo, which lost for the first time since Dec. 8. It was the third time in the team’s 56-year history that it had a win streak snapped at 10 games.

Mateychuk extended his point streak to six games and put Columbus ahead at 3 minutes, burying the second Blue Jackets shot of the game from outside the right circle. Werenski returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury and provided the secondary assist, giving him a point in his last 13 home games.

Blue Jackets defensemen have scored an NHL-leading 32 goals this season.

Doan tied the score on a tap-in from the far post at 11:26 for his second goal in as many games before Gaunce’s short-handed goal with 5:56 left in the period — the second of his career and the season — put Columbus back in front.

Voronkov made it 3-1 three minutes later, dribbling the puck past Luukkonen. Olivier used a backhander to give Columbus its three-goal lead at 8:04 of the second period.

The Sabres pulled Luukkonen with 9:08 remaining, and Sillinger made them pay with an empty-netter less than a minute later.

Sabres: Host Vancouver on Tuesday.

Blue Jackets: Host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

