Blue Jackets play the Red Wings following van Riemsdyk's 2-goal showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -115, Blue Jackets -105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Detroit Red Wings after James van Riemsdyk's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Blue Jackets' 5-2 win.

Columbus is 29-22-8 overall and 19-6-4 in home games. The Blue Jackets are 25-8-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Detroit is 30-23-6 overall and 14-10-3 on the road. The Red Wings have a 24-7-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won the last matchup 5-2. van Riemsdyk scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 18 goals with 44 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has five assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 22 goals and 41 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has scored seven goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Red Wings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.