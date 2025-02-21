Blue Jackets play the Blackhawks on losing streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -184, Blackhawks +153; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to stop a four-game losing streak when they play the Chicago Blackhawks.

Columbus has a 17-6-4 record in home games and a 26-22-8 record overall. The Blue Jackets are ninth in NHL play with 180 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

Chicago has a 17-31-7 record overall and a 6-17-4 record on the road. The Blackhawks have a -41 scoring differential, with 148 total goals scored and 189 conceded.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 6-3 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 17 goals with 42 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Donato has 19 goals and 18 assists for the Blackhawks. Frank Nazar has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-3-4, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.