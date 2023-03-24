BreakingNews
Kenton Ridge High School hoax call: ‘A guy came in with a gun’
X

Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine out 2-4 weeks with triceps injury

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
18 minutes ago
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is out two to four weeks after straining a triceps muscle in practice

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is out 2-4 weeks after straining a triceps muscle in practice, yet another blow to the last-place team in the NHL that has been hampered by injuries all season.

The Blue Jackets announced Laine's absence Friday before their home game against the New York Islanders.

They already have 454 man-games lost to injury, one of the highest numbers in the league, and have a record of 22-41-7.

Laine missed two separate stints with elbow and ankle injuries in the fall. The 24-year-old Finn is the team’s second-leading scorer with 52 points in 55 games.

Columbus has been top defenseman Zach Werenski since November because of a torn labrum and separated shoulder. Forward Sean Kuraly recently went on injured reserve with a strained left oblique muscle that will likely keep him out the rest of the season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
2
Kenton Ridge High School hoax call: ‘A guy came in with a gun’
3
EXPLAINER: What is the Katelyn Markham death case, and who is involved?
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
As COVID relief money ends for Clark, Champaign schools, what’s next?
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top