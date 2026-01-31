Blue Jackets look to keep win streak alive, visit the Blues

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -119, Blue Jackets -101; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has gone 13-10-6 at home and 20-25-9 overall. The Blues have given up 184 goals while scoring 134 for a -50 scoring differential.

Columbus has a 26-20-7 record overall and a 12-12-3 record on the road. The Blue Jackets have conceded 173 goals while scoring 162 for a -11 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Charlie Coyle has 15 goals and 24 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mason Marchment has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.