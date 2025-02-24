Blue Jackets host the Stars after Johnson's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Dallas Stars after Kent Johnson scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 5-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Columbus has a 27-22-8 record overall and an 18-6-4 record on its home ice. The Blue Jackets have gone 6-5-7 in games decided by a goal.

Dallas has a 17-11-1 record in road games and a 37-18-2 record overall. The Stars have scored 188 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank fifth in NHL play.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 5-3 in the last meeting. Evgenii Dadonov led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 18 goals with 44 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnson has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 17 goals and 33 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Stars: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

