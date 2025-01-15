Blue Jackets host the Sharks after Werenski's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the San Jose Sharks after Zachary Werenski's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Blue Jackets' 3-2 shootout win.

Columbus has a 15-5-3 record at home and a 21-17-6 record overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 3-3-6 in one-goal games.

San Jose has a 14-26-6 record overall and a 6-12-5 record in road games. The Sharks have a 5-11-1 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Sharks won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 18 goals and 30 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 16 goals and 12 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.