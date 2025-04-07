Blue Jackets host the Senators on losing streak

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end their three-game slide when they play the Ottawa Senators
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Ottawa Senators (42-29-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (34-33-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to break a three-game slide when they take on the Ottawa Senators.

Columbus has gone 22-10-5 at home and 34-33-9 overall. The Blue Jackets have allowed 261 goals while scoring 239 for a -22 scoring differential.

Ottawa has a 42-29-6 record overall and an 18-18-4 record in road games. The Senators have committed 291 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank eighth in the league.

Tuesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Senators won 4-0 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 20 goals with 54 assists for the Blue Jackets. Sean Monahan has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Brady Tkachuk has 29 goals and 24 assists for the Senators. Jake Sanderson has scored four goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Senators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Senators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

