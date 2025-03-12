Blue Jackets host the Golden Knights after Olivier's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Vegas Golden Knights after Mathieu Olivier's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Blue Jackets' 5-3 loss.

Columbus has a 20-6-4 record at home and a 31-25-8 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 27-9-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas has a 14-12-4 record in road games and a 38-19-7 record overall. The Golden Knights have scored 214 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jackets won 2-1 in overtime in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 20 goals with 49 assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has eight assists over the last 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 27 goals and 25 assists for the Golden Knights. Mark Stone has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, six assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

