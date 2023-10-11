Blue Jackets host the Flyers in season opener

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blue Jackets -134, Flyers +111; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers for the season opener.

Columbus went 7-15-4 in Metropolitan Division games and had a 25-48-9 record overall last season. The Blue Jackets scored 213 goals while allowing 329 last season for a -116 goal differential.

Philadelphia went 31-38-13 overall and 7-13-6 in division play last season. The Flyers averaged 2.7 goals on 29.5 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Jordan Dumais: out (undisclosed), Mathieu Olivier: out (undisclosed), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Yegor Chinakhov: out (undisclosed).

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.