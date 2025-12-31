Blue Jackets host the Devils on 3-game winning streak

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -112, Devils -108; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the New Jersey Devils as winners of three games in a row.

Columbus has gone 17-15-6 overall with a 3-6-2 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have a 16-3-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey has a 3-5-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 20-17-2 record overall. The Devils have given up 118 goals while scoring 103 for a -15 scoring differential.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won the last meeting 5-3. Sean Monahan scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has 14 goals and 16 assists for the Blue Jackets. Mason Marchment has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has eight goals and 24 assists for the Devils. Cody Glass has scored three goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.