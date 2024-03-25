Blue Jackets enter matchup against the Coyotes on losing streak

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to break their four-game skid with a win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Arizona has an 18-17-0 record at home and a 29-37-5 record overall. The Coyotes have a 9-19-5 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Columbus is 10-18-7 on the road and 23-36-12 overall. The Blue Jackets have allowed 258 goals while scoring 203 for a -55 scoring differential.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Coyotes won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has 30 goals and 32 assists for the Coyotes. Nick Bjugstad has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 11 goals and 41 assists for the Blue Jackets. Alexander Nylander has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Barrett Hayton: out (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Justin Danforth: out (concussion), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper-body), Sean Kuraly: out (lower body), Kent Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (collarbone), Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper-body), Adam Fantilli: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.