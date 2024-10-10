Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner will miss most of the season after shoulder surgery

Jenner has been the team captain since 2021-22 and its all-time leader in games played and ranks third in goals and points. He finished second on the team in goals last season, scoring 22 times and adding 13 assists.

“His loss will be felt by our club, but we have a strong leadership group in place and players will be given an opportunity to take on greater roles on and off the ice," Waddell said.

The Blue Jackets open the season Thursday night at Minnesota.

