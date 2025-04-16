Blue Jackets bring win streak into matchup with the Islanders

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking to keep a five-game win streak alive when they host the New York Islanders.

Columbus is 39-33-9 overall and 12-10-3 against the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets have gone 18-8-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

New York has gone 35-34-12 overall with an 11-10-4 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Islanders have a -30 scoring differential, with 221 total goals scored and 251 conceded.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 4-3 in a shootout.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kent Johnson has scored 23 goals with 33 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has eight goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Anders Lee has 30 goals and 25 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Islanders: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.