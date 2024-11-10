Blue Jackets bring losing streak into matchup with the Ducks

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -136, Blue Jackets +115; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end their four-game skid with a win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 2-4-0 record in home games and a 4-7-2 record overall. The Ducks are 1-2-2 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Columbus has a 5-6-2 record overall and a 1-3-2 record on the road. The Blue Jackets have a 4-1-1 record in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has two goals and six assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has scored goals over the past 10 games.

Kirill Marchenko has scored five goals with eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.