Blue Jackets bring losing streak into home matchup against the Devils

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets will try to end their five-game skid when they take on the New Jersey Devils.

Columbus is 3-3-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 12-15-5 overall. The Blue Jackets are ninth in the league with 103 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

New Jersey is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 21-10-3 overall. The Devils have committed 126 total penalties (3.7 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Monahan has nine goals and 16 assists for the Blue Jackets. Kent Johnson has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 14 goals and 28 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has scored five goals with 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Devils: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.