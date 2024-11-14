Blue Jackets bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Penguins

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Columbus has a 5-8-2 record overall and a 1-1-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets have gone 3-1-0 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Pittsburgh has gone 6-9-3 overall with a 1-3-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Penguins have a -20 scoring differential, with 49 total goals scored and 69 given up.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Marchenko has six goals and nine assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored goals over the last 10 games.

Sidney Crosby has scored six goals with 11 assists for the Penguins. Joel Blomqvist has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.